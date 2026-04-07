Supply Chain and Domestic Sourcing, an interview with John Ferguson

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Behind every drone is a fragile supply chain. From engines to rare earth materials, global dependencies can stall innovation. Domestic sourcing isn’t just patriotic—it’s strategic. Strengthening local manufacturing means resilience, faster production, and less reliance on geopolitical rivals controlling critical components.
#SupplyChain #Manufacturing #Aerospace #Innovation #Economy
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