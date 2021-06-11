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VIDEO: Russell Brand Exposes Connection Between Big Pharma And MSM
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260 views • June 11, 2021
Alex Jones presents a video of Russell Brand calling out the fact that big pharmaceutical companies are directly connected to mainstream media outlets at the leadership level, and in addition, a backstage interview Alex Jones conducted with Russell Brand around 2013 is cut into the end of this video.
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