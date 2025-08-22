Iraq: 🔥Street War in Sulaymaniyah

🔥Street War in Sulaymaniyah

Heavy fighting has broken out around the Lalazar Hotel in Sulaymaniyah, northern Iraq, where former intelligence chief and PUK co-chair Lahur Sheikh Jangi is holed up.

➡️ Clashes are ongoing between Lahur’s loyalists and the Bafel Talabani-led faction of the PUK

➡️ Tanks, medium weapons, and hundreds of armed fighters now surround the area

➡️ Lahur released a rooftop video saying: “This may be my last message”

Civilians are documenting the chaos from their balconies. Many are calling this a Kurdish Saydiya, a reference to Baghdad’s recent street battles.

Masrour Barzani has warned that the fighting threatens the security and stability of the Kurdistan Region and urged an immediate halt, saying the youth must not be made victims of internal power struggles.

U.S.-supplied rifles once intended for anti-terror operations are now being used in the fighting.

