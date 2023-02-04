Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Aug 18, 2022 - Mike Adams on his Juvent; Micro Impacts - the Vitamin of Exercise.
146 views
channel image
Juvent
Published 17 hours ago |

Situation Update, Aug 18, 2022 - Mike Adams after daily use for past 6  years, discusses his Juvent's Micro Impact as Vitamin of Exercise for overall health.  He also mentions Carrie Madej using it to recover from her fractures from a plane crash.  (This is discussed in depth on a separate interview with Carrie Madej. (see on Juvent's Brighteon Channel

Juvent.com



Keywords
mike adamscarrie madejjuventvitamin of exercisemicro impact

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket