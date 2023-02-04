Aug 18, 2022 - Mike Adams on his Juvent; Micro Impacts - the Vitamin of Exercise.

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Situation Update, Aug 18, 2022 - Mike Adams after daily use for past 6 years, discusses his Juvent's Micro Impact as Vitamin of Exercise for overall health. He also mentions Carrie Madej using it to recover from her fractures from a plane crash. (This is discussed in depth on a separate interview with Carrie Madej. (see on Juvent's Brighteon Channel
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