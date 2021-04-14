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Trump: GOP 'helpless' against Biden court packing | Jenna Ellis reacts
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30 views • April 14, 2021
'Court reform recommendations': Attorney Jenna Ellis reacts to President Biden and his 'handlers' who have begun to explore judiciary changes, and echoes the warning that many say the administration will 'pack the court' for political gain. - with Newsmax TV's Emma Rechenberg
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