(Clip) HHS Senior COVID Advisor Makes Personal Plea to President Trump Concerning Vaxx

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Dr. Paul E. Alexander pleads for President Trump to help stop the dangerous COVID injections. If not Dr. Alexander exclaims, "We are going to kill our children!"
Stew Peters full segment: https://rumble.com/vnpdbt-hhs-senior-covid-advisor-makes-vaxx-plea-to-president-trump.html
The Stew Peters Show: http://stewpeters.tv/