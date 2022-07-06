This Joke Got Owen Benjamin Removed From YouTube In 2019, Now It's On Fox In 2022

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Remember when my YouTube videos were deleted 4 years ago for “anti semitism” for revealing the Sackler family and their opioid crisis? Well now it’s mainstream enough for family guy to mock it. Watching lizards pretend they care about shootings is a joke. The Sackler family was getting awards from Jewish groups as they killed 6 million Americans. It’s all a joke. Hence the animated movie I’m writing. Check out the live stream I just did on here an hour ago, I spill the beans on the plot