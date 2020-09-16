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Health and Liberty Home Business TESTIMONIALS: The Answer to Stop Tyranny and Slavery
Timothy McGaffin II
Timothy McGaffin II
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257 views • September 16, 2020
Big Pharma and Medical Tyranny make BILLIONS and BILLIONS off of SICK people. TRUE HEALTH is the answer to stop and destroy this evil.

YOU have the power to CHOOSE Individual Liberty and Personal Responsibility and reject the false advice of convicted criminals.

You can choose to get healthy and thus protect yourself from medical tyranny and slavery organized and run by conspiring men. When you are healthy and have a strong immune system, there is NOTHING they can do to get you into their traps.

Do your research on the fraud of Rockefeller Medicine which took over the medical industry and completely removed holistic medicine.

Not only did Rockefeller Medicine remove natural medicine that had worked for thousands of years but then attempted to criminalize, demonize, or silence anyone speaking in favor of holistic approaches over Rockefeller Medicine.

For example, speaking about the pharmaceutical industry, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a July 2020 debate vs. Alan Dershowitz that each one of the four vaccine producers “is a convicted serial felon: Glaxo, Sanofi, Pfizer, Merck."

"In the past 10 years, just in the last decade, those companies have paid 35 billion dollars in criminal penalties, damages, fines, for lying to doctors, for defrauding science, for falsifying science, for killing hundreds of thousands of Americans knowingly.”

“It requires a cognitive dissonance for people who understand the criminal corporate cultures of these four companies to believe that they’re doing this in every other product that they have, but they’re not doing it with vaccines." - Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

WHY listen and follow the false advice of organizations run by proven liars, thieves, and convicted criminals? Why listen to them?

True Health, which is Individual Liberty and Personal Responsibility, is the ANSWER to stop and destroy the evil of medical tyranny and slavery.

Health and Liberty go together, they are inseparable because you can't have one without the other.

Go to: http://www.NeverQuitWater.com

Contact Us: https://www.championsneverquit.com/p/contact.html

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