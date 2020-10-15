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Collide-O-Scopic
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12 views • October 15, 2020
Collide-O-Scopic is a Music video from The Velvet Bug album... Seven Suns. The song and video refers to current events related to the loss of free speech and lockdowns that are besieging modern society and the ultimate goal of soul harvesting. The song and video was created by D'iacono, an avid supporter of Conservative values and quite possibly the greatest President in American history.
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