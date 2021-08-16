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Foreign Armies on U.S. Soil
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411 views • August 16, 2021
It is the habit of illegitimate regimes to fear their own people and to invite in foreign troops to act as mercenaries to help them retain power. Why has the Biden administration just invited U.N. troops onto American soil? Incidentally, the largest single contributor to U.N. forces is China. The same China that is quietly amassing troops on U.S. Indian reservations . . . with no media scrutiny whatsoever. What is going on?
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