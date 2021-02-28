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Kary Mullis, Cancel Culture and Covid 19
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179 views • February 28, 2021
Dr. Sam Bailey, February 23, 2021

Kary Mullis, Cancel Culture and Covid 19. What was Dr. Karry Mullis' background and why did he come into conflict with much of the medical and scientific establishment?

References:

1. Kary Mullis Biographical: https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/chemistry/1993/mullis/biographical/
2. Dr Kary Mullis - website: https://www.karymullis.com/
3. Kary Mullis - Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kary_Mullis
4. Kansas State University - Dr Kary B. Mullis: https://www.k-state.edu/bmb/seminars/hageman/2013-Mullis.html
5. TED Talk: https://www.ted.com/talks/kary_mullis_play_experiment_discover?language=en
6. Dr Sam Bailey - The Truth About PCR Tests: https://youtu.be/EWNkJUDctdk
7. Kary Mullis correspondence with Trisha & Tommy “The Duke” Morrison - May 7,2013:
http://fourwinds10.com/siterun_data/health/disease/news.php?q=1385227884
8. Virus Mania - 3rd English edition:
https://www.bookdepository.com/Virus-Mania-Torsten-Engelbrecht/9783752629781
or
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/3752629789/
9. Kary Mullis - Dancing Naked in the Mind Field, 1998: https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/48497.Dancing_Naked_in_the_Mind_Field
10. Google TechTalk - September 17 2010: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nPETGWDWhNE
11. Off-Guardian - October 5th 2020: https://off-guardian.org/2020/10/05/pcr-inventor-it-doesnt-tell-you-that-you-are-sick/
12. Kary Mullis introduction to “Inventing the AIDS Virus” by Peter Duesberg, 1996: http://www.duesberg.com/viewpoints/kintro.html
13. Nobel Lecture - December 8, 1993: https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/chemistry/1993/mullis/lecture/
14. ABC Australia - Talkback with Professor Greg Dore, 10 August 2020: https://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/lifematters/talkback-%E2%80%94-covid-19-testing/12536006
15. MyNewsLA.com Kary Mullis death - August 8, 2019: https://mynewsla.com/education/2019/08/08/nobel-winner-kary-banks-mullis-who-revolutionized-dna-research-dies-in-o-c/
16. Personal communication with people who knew Kary Mullis but wish to remain anonymous.

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