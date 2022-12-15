Create New Account
Informed Consent: Vaccinated Pregnant Mothers & Their Dead Babies
Weaponized News
Published 20 hours ago

Sam and California Whistleblower Nurses discuss informed consent for COVID vaccines, the babies of vaccinated pregnant mothers dying, the current state of health care in California and much more

Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here:
Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99
Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV
https://cmac.tv/apps/
https://cmac.tv/series/weaponized-news/

https://weaponizednews.substack.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weaponizednews

https://odysee.com/@WeaponizedNews:6        

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t8y7ptaYWaFl/

https://gab.com/WeaponizedNews                               

https://rokfin.com/WeaponizedNews

https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews    

Sources:

https://www.blessedbyhisblood.com/

https://safeblood.ch/en/

https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/exercises/event201/about

https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/exercises/event201/videos.html

https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/exercises/2022-catastrophic-contagion

https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/exercises/2022-catastrophic-contagion/videos.html

https://twitter.com/PapiTrumpo/status/1602760435907829765

https://twitter.com/GovRonDeSantis/status/1602763432788635651

https://twitter.com/dchomecoming/status/1602783220646526980

california whistleblower nurses discuss informed consent for covid vaccinesthe babies of vaccinated pregnant mothers dyingthe current state of health care in california

