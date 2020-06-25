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Dr Sherri Tenpenny : There Will Never Be A Covid19 Vaccine, and Let Me Tell You Why.
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170 views • June 25, 2020
May 22, 2020
Live From Studio 6B

Dr. Sherri J. Tenpenny is an osteopathic medical doctor, board certified in three medical specialties. She can be found on Twitter at @BusyDrT. She regularly speaks out about vaccines and the efficacy of them. She joined us tonight to speak on many different topics in this wide ranging interview.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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