Dr Sherri Tenpenny : There Will Never Be A Covid19 Vaccine, and Let Me Tell You Why.

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Live From Studio 6B
Dr. Sherri J. Tenpenny is an osteopathic medical doctor, board certified in three medical specialties. She can be found on Twitter at @BusyDrT. She regularly speaks out about vaccines and the efficacy of them. She joined us tonight to speak on many different topics in this wide ranging interview.
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Song
Action Claps and Drums - 4
Artist
RedOctopus
Licensed to YouTube by
HAAWK for a 3rd Party; HAAWK Publishing
Song
THE 99 PERCENT-WCPM
Artist
Adrenalin
Album
AD2110 Modern Vintage
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AdRev for a 3rd Party (on behalf of Adrenalin); AdRev Publishing