Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Power of Words | The Revealing Ep. 13
15 views
channel image
AMPNews
Published 20 hours ago |

In this episode of The Revealing join host Shavon Ayala and special guest Pao Chang to discuss the magic power of words in creation and programming and learn how sound and vibration creates spirit and matter.

You can find links to Pao’s book and other resources of his at https://esotericknowledge.me/

SUBSCRIBE TO AMPINSIDER FOR EXCLUSIVE CONTENT, BACKSTAGE PASSES, EVENTS, AND MORE!

https://ampinsider.us/sign-up

Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland

BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/32o1DBC

BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/ampsatphones

MyPatriotSupply: https://bit.ly/amppatriotsupply

www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.com

Keywords
trumppresidentamericamagicpatriotmandateschangshavon ayalamagic of words

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket