The Power of Words | The Revealing Ep. 13

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In this episode of The Revealing join host Shavon Ayala and special guest Pao Chang to discuss the magic power of words in creation and programming and learn how sound and vibration creates spirit and matter.
You can find links to Pao’s book and other resources of his at https://esotericknowledge.me/
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