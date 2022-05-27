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Check out this Flapping Neck from this Cabal Reptillian running Pfizer. What is the matter with this Guy's neck ? Is he a Non Human ? Are those like Reptillian Frog gills ? Think what Frogs do .
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68 views • May 27, 2022
What the heck is the matter with this guy's neck ? Is he a Reptillian. Does David Wilcok know about this ?
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