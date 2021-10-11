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MAAP REAL Capturing REAL Families Crossing the Border Captured IN REALTIME.
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20 views • October 11, 2021
My interview with this gentleman escaping the earth quick in Haiti 6 months ago, check out his painful story meaning his journey for the last 6 months to arrive at our US Mexican border... REALTIME WITH MAAPREAL..MAAP REAL Capturing REAL Families Crossing the Border Captured IN REALTIME.RAW #6monthsjourney
We were invited by Candidate For Governor Bryan Masche and Candidate LD4 Gary Snyder of Yuma, Arizona. We have huge amount of videos uploaded on our YouTube Channel currently from this visit....Oct 10th 2021 check them out. George
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2021
MAAP Broadcasting
Producer George Nemeh
We were invited by Candidate For Governor Bryan Masche and Candidate LD4 Gary Snyder of Yuma, Arizona. We have huge amount of videos uploaded on our YouTube Channel currently from this visit....Oct 10th 2021 check them out. George
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2021
MAAP Broadcasting
Producer George Nemeh
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