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Silent War Ep. 6156: NWO's Great Reset Stumbles. Vaxxed Deathtoll Soars. UK Ends Plandemic.
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632 views • January 21, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
Dems Plot To Prosecute Trump Over Jan 6 To Prevent Him Running In 2024.
New York Attorney General Says Trump Misled Banks, Tax Officials.
Australia Reveals Most Recent COVID Deaths Were Vaccinated Citizens.
Analysis of CDC Data CONFIRMS MASSIVE 40% Spike in Deaths Among 18-49 Year-Olds Since the Vaccines were introduced.
Schools abusing unvaxxed children.
a UK NHS Doctor Tells Patient NOT to Take Covid Vaccine Because They Will Be PULLED Soon – Warns That Vaccine Data is Being Hidden From Public.
CDC Reveals Natural Immunity Acquired Through Previous Infection of COVID-19 Provides More Protection than Vaccines.
England Ends All COVID Passports, Mask Mandates, Work Restrictions.
IRS To Require Facial Recognition To View Tax Returns.
Joe Biden Says 2022 Midterms Could Be "Illegitimate".
Democrats’ Attempt to Nuke the Filibuster FAILS — Senators Manchin and Sinema Join Republicans in 52-48 Vote.
Voter GA Confirms Over 100,000 Ballots in Georgia 2020 Election Missing Valid Chain of Custody Documentation, Additionally Drop Box Videos Have Been Destroyed.
All of this, and more.
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Dems Plot To Prosecute Trump Over Jan 6 To Prevent Him Running In 2024.
New York Attorney General Says Trump Misled Banks, Tax Officials.
Australia Reveals Most Recent COVID Deaths Were Vaccinated Citizens.
Analysis of CDC Data CONFIRMS MASSIVE 40% Spike in Deaths Among 18-49 Year-Olds Since the Vaccines were introduced.
Schools abusing unvaxxed children.
a UK NHS Doctor Tells Patient NOT to Take Covid Vaccine Because They Will Be PULLED Soon – Warns That Vaccine Data is Being Hidden From Public.
CDC Reveals Natural Immunity Acquired Through Previous Infection of COVID-19 Provides More Protection than Vaccines.
England Ends All COVID Passports, Mask Mandates, Work Restrictions.
IRS To Require Facial Recognition To View Tax Returns.
Joe Biden Says 2022 Midterms Could Be "Illegitimate".
Democrats’ Attempt to Nuke the Filibuster FAILS — Senators Manchin and Sinema Join Republicans in 52-48 Vote.
Voter GA Confirms Over 100,000 Ballots in Georgia 2020 Election Missing Valid Chain of Custody Documentation, Additionally Drop Box Videos Have Been Destroyed.
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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