Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jesus Warns Make this known to all men, the Scourge of fire is Near to Purify the Earth!
66 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 18 hours ago |
Donate

Servants of Christ


Feb 18, 2023 #Message #JesusChrist #Fire

A message given by Our Lord Jesus Christ to Blessed Elena Aiello


Prayer requests

We will offer your prayer intentions in our daily community prayer session.

Kindly use this link to submit your prayer intentions 🙏🏻

https://dailyprayerrequests.wixsite.com/website


Jesus, I trust in You !


Prayer sessions

To join our prayer sessions and prayer community, click this link to join our Telegram group👇🏻

https://t.me/joinchat/_0SSh1Xp3pVhZGFl


Important Note: The Pictures and Images used in the thumbnail are symbolical


Sources

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1oRyNB8oTDflfLXM-AYG9e424KlhzN4n5AxL6GG3BNJE/edit


#JesusChrist #Message #Urgent #Fire #Fast #BlessedElenaAiello


Jesus Warns: Make this known to all men, the Scourge of fire is Near to Purify the Earth!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IOGdZsIsGUs

Keywords
christjesuschristianearthreligioncatholicblessedpurifyelena aielloscourge of fire

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket