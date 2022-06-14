The Work of Military Topographers to Ensure Missile Launches by Iskander are Precise On Target. - 061422

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The work of military topographers to ensure missile launches by Iskander complexes
The crews of the Iskander operational-tactical missile systems need precise coordinates for delivering strikes with high-precision weapons at the facilities of the important military infrastructure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Topographers help them by providing reliable information to the troops. As soon as the data is loaded into the system, Iskander crews move into position to strike.