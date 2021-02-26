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Dr. Carrie M.D.
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275 views • February 26, 2021
Carrie Madej M.D. illustrates how the the alleged vaccines are simply a genetic experiment on humans.
1.) By definition they are NOT vaccines (they don't stop the spread nor stop hosts from getting the virus)
2.) Permanently alter human DNA
3.) Have serious and extremely dangerous side effects including death and disability.
THE GENE CODE INJECTION: AN EXPERIMENT ON HUMANITY [2021] - DR. CARRIE MADEJ (VIDEO)
1.) By definition they are NOT vaccines (they don't stop the spread nor stop hosts from getting the virus)
2.) Permanently alter human DNA
3.) Have serious and extremely dangerous side effects including death and disability.
THE GENE CODE INJECTION: AN EXPERIMENT ON HUMANITY [2021] - DR. CARRIE MADEJ (VIDEO)
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