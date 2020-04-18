Step by Step ~ Walking Towards Prophecy Fulfillment!

No Government in Israel as Gantz mandate to form a government has expired. Rivlin has passed the mandate to the Knesset. Just 21 days until the government is dissolved and the 23rd Knesset is finally disbanded.

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Prophecies regarding no government in Israel:

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"On the eve of the year 5780 the year of corrections, there will not be a government in Israel for an extended period and the various camps will be quarrel much without a decision on either side, and then, on Rosh Hashana [Nisan] itself, they will fight in heaven, the holy side against the side of evil, and God and His entourage will decide between them. And this is all I can say, and from here I swore not to reveal more secrets and hidden things.”

--Yitzak Kaduri, 1979



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"There will come on the day that two ministers win the government in the land of Israel. Both their names will be Benjamin and neither of them will succeed in establishing their government or kingship. On that day, know and understand that the King Messiah already stands at the doorway and on the Sabbath afterwards he will come and be revealed," Shoshani's statement continues. "Understand this and remember it.”

--The Covenant of the Persimmon - Rabbi Sasson Hai Shoshani

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The disciples of Rabbi Jose ben Kisma asked him, 'When will the Messiah come?' — He answered, 'I fear lest ye demand a sign of me that my answer is correct.' They assured him, 'We will demand no sign of you.' So he answered them, 'When this gate falls down, is rebuilt, falls again, and is again rebuilt, and then falls a third time, before it can be rebuilt the son of David will come.’

-- Tractate Sanhedrin 98a



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Micah 4:9 Now why dost thou cry out aloud? is there no king in thee? is thy counsellor perished? for pangs have taken thee as a woman in travail. 10 Be in pain, and labour to bring forth, O daughter of Zion, like a woman in travail