Terrain: The Film (Part 1 Documentary) [05.02.2022].

NB! Part 2 Livestream Starts 7PM EST February 12th, 2022.A Film Produced by Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D.The Most Important Question You Never Thought To Ask - The End of Germ Theory!Terrain exposes the tyrannical world pandemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory. This two-part documentary explores Terrain Theory, a model for health that works in symbiosis with nature to promote wellness and healing free of a corrupt and flawed medical paradigm. Terrain motivates and inspires viewers to understand the power and responsibility of consent....EXPLORING THE TERRAIN PARADIGM A MODEL FOR HEALTH THAT WORKS IN SYMBIOSIS WITH NATUREIn 2020 Marcelina Cravat was introduced to the work of Andrew Kaufman M.D. when he was thrust onto a worldwide stage for debunking the mainstream narrative of a viral pandemic by sifting through all of the published documentation that justified a tyrannical worldwide lockdown. As the mandates rolled out Marcelina Cravat sought to satisfy her curiosity and concerns for truthful information and called Dr. Andy out of the blue, who fortunately on that day, picked up his phone.Marcelina, realizing she had a unique talent to present this valuable information to the world, sought to provide a strong outlet.Given the seriousness of the world situation and the public’s misguided perceptions of reality, there was no time to waste. The time was ripe, and quickly very interesting ideas began to take form and TERRAIN was born.Making a film was not a hard decision. For the past year and a half, they tackled this together, involving countess hours of dedication and hard work, enlisting the status quo of doctors, scientists, and researchers. The truth must be told for humanity to emerge and reclaim the earth from whence they were born within and without.Finally, TERRAIN is ready to share with the world! Marcelina Cravat - DirectorDIRECTORS AND PRODUCERS MAKING THIS FILM WAS NOT A HARD DECISION.For the past year and a half, Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D. tackled this together, involving countless hours of dedication and hard work, enlisting the status quo of awakened doctors, scientists, and researchers. The truth must be told for humanity to emerge and reclaim the earth from whence they were born, within and without."--February 6th, 2022 - 290 visningerclnrgrd @clwnthr 890 FollowersExposes the tyrannical world pandemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory.We're asking "The Most Important Question You've Never Asked..." Join Us! #TerrainTheFilm #Terrain2022