Quo Vadis





Aug 27, 2022 In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for August 25, 2022.





Dear children, seek the Lord.





He loves you and waits for you with Open Arms.





You live in the time of the great tribulations, but the worst is yet to come.





Take care of your spiritual life and do not stray from the path I have pointed out to you.





God is in a hurry and this is the opportune time for your return.





Do not fold your arms.





Humanity walks towards the spiritual abyss because men have strayed from the truth.





Be careful.





I do not want to oblige you, but what I say must be taken seriously.





I am your Mother and I will always be with you.





Do not depart ye from the teachings of the true Magisterium of the Church of My Jesus.





In God there is no half-truth.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





On Saturday, October 10, 1987, the Queen of Peace appeared, gave Pedro Regis a message, and asked the him to write it down.





It is the first message to the public that Our Lady gave in Anguera.





The message follows here:





“I am the Queen of Peace and I want all my children be at my side to fight the great evil that could come to the world.





In order for this evil not to happen, you should pray and have faith.





My children, I desire the conversion of all as soon as possible.





The world is in great danger and to free you from this danger you need to pray, to convert and to believe in the Word of the Creator.





Praying you will find peace for the world.





My children, many of you go to Church, but do not go with a clean heart or go without faith.





Many go to show that they are Catholic.





That is a great error.





You need to follow one path: the Truth.





There are some that have not learned to forgive, but you need to forgive your neighbor.





Enmity is the work of Satan, and he is happy when he can separate a brother from another.





That is the reason that I ask with all my burning Heart: convert, pray and learn to forgive your neighbor. ”





In this manner, the apparitions of Our Lady Queen of Peace began 35 years ago.





“She has never failed, ” says the visionary.





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May God bless you and keep you!





Our Lady, Queen of Peace, pray for us!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8AcYK1aWMto



