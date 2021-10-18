Unheard Concerns: Ten Thousand blame COVID-19 vaccine for hearing problems

Truly fascinating to see this ABC15 Arizona news segment somehow slip by the Trusted News Initiative's censorship wall.



And, how ironic, that the piece is entitled "Unheard Concerns" while talking about the 10,000 Americans that have reported tinnitus to the CDC VAERS database from the COVID vaccines.



Now, do the 798,634 other "Unheard Concerns", including the 24,805 permanently disabled, and the 16,766 deaths that have also been reported to the CDC from these vaccines.



In some form of dystopian poetic justice, Mark Zuckerberg, and the communist over at Facebook, shutdown a Facebook group created by, George Hu, a "Seattle vaccine hero", who built a vaccination website for the entire state of Washington only to subsequently lose his hearing shortly after taking the COVID vaccine.



This is also a strange glimpse into a world where the corporate media does real news on these vaccines.



Don't get use to it.



👉@StormIsUponUsJM