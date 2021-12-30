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Ascension/ Starseed Programs and Workshops
Shangaiya.One
Shangaiya.One
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3 views • December 30, 2021
This video clip was created by some of our students to share one of the programs that we offer. We have just finished a successful 3 year program and we are now open to receiving new students. Our focus is to seek Christ Consciousness and assist in awakening those who are solution minded leaders for the recreation of a conscious loving world, free of fear and the illusion of separation from God. We teach you the tools to find and harness your gifts for the betterment of yourself and humanity..
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ascensionself improvementchrist consciousness
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy