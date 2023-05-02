Antioxidants During Chemo & Radiation??, Nebulizing For Lung Health, Electroculture Update & More!

Get access to my full health guides on Patreon!http://www.extremehealthradio.com/patreon

In this show I talk about whether or not you should take supplements during chemo (the answer is yes) and if antioxidants are helpful during chemo. I share substances you can nebulize for lung health as well as an electroculture update on our garden and fruit trees!





SHOW NOTES AND LINKS:

Dragon’s Blood

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/dragonsblood





Electroculture episode

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-show-matt-roeske-supercharge-your-garden-using/id577009557?i=1000603878354





Zinc Study #1

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28083748/





Zinc Study #2

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32394086/





Mitolife Zinc Coupon Code: EHR15

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/mitolifezinc





Relax FAR Infrared Sauna Code: SPRING23

https://www.biochargeme.com/collections/all/momentum98





Ozone Show

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-show-tobias-segal-the-power-of-ozone-gas-the/id577009557?i=1000607065136





Supplements during Chemo #1

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6111235/





Supplements during Chemo #2

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17283738/





Homebiogas

https://www.homebiogas.com/





Kara Water

https://www.karawater.com/





Listen on iTunes:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-show-supplements-during-chemo-nebulizing-for-lung/id577009557?i=1000611267822





Listen on Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5Ez4FGIzkTcQFiceSPjI2A





Show Page:

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/769





