Antioxidants During Chemo & Radiation??, Nebulizing For Lung Health, Electroculture Update & More!
Extreme Health Radio
Get access to my full health guides on Patreon!http://www.extremehealthradio.com/patreon

In this show I talk about whether or not you should take supplements during chemo (the answer is yes) and if antioxidants are helpful during chemo. I share substances you can nebulize for lung health as well as an electroculture update on our garden and fruit trees!


SHOW NOTES AND LINKS:

Dragon’s Blood

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/dragonsblood


Electroculture episode

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-show-matt-roeske-supercharge-your-garden-using/id577009557?i=1000603878354


Zinc Study #1

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28083748/


Zinc Study #2

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32394086/


Mitolife Zinc Coupon Code: EHR15

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/mitolifezinc


Relax FAR Infrared Sauna Code: SPRING23

https://www.biochargeme.com/collections/all/momentum98


Ozone Show

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-show-tobias-segal-the-power-of-ozone-gas-the/id577009557?i=1000607065136


Supplements during Chemo #1

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6111235/


Supplements during Chemo #2

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17283738/


Homebiogas

https://www.homebiogas.com/


Kara Water

https://www.karawater.com/


Listen on iTunes:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-show-supplements-during-chemo-nebulizing-for-lung/id577009557?i=1000611267822


Listen on Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5Ez4FGIzkTcQFiceSPjI2A


Show Page:

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/769


Episode Sponsors:


Patreon Health Protocols

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/patreon


AquaCure - Use code EHR10 to save 10%

https://www.biochargeme.com/products/aquacure%C2%AE-model-ac50?_pos=1&_sid=4c67aa4c6&_ss=r


Relax FAR Infrared Sauna

https://www.biochargeme.com/collections/all/momentum98


Methylene Blue - Use code EHR10 to save 10%

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/lifebludmb


BonCharge - Use code EHR15 to save 15%

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/blublox


Support Our Work:


Get My Patreon Health Protocols

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/patreon


Visit our Store

https://www.biochargeme.com/


Support us on Amazon

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/amazon


My Amazon Recommended Products

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/amazonstore


Donate on Paypal

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/paypal


Favorite Supps:

Mitolfe - Use code EHR15 to save 15%!

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/mitolifewellness


Life Blud - Use code EHR10 to save 10%

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/lifeblud


Subscribe & Listen:


iTunes

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/itunes


Spotify

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/spotify


Stitcher

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/stitcher


iHeart Radio

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/iheartradio


Follow Us:


Newsletter

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/subscribe


Instagram

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/instagram


Facebook

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/facebook


Twitter

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/twitter


Youtube

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/youtube


Alternative Platforms:


In case they wipe us out above, you can find us below!


Telegram

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/telegram


Brighteon - My Favorite

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/brighteon

Bitchute

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/bitchute


Odysee

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/odysee


Rumble

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/rumble

Gab

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/gab

cancercoldflulung healthmagnesiumcopperantioxidantselectroculturenebulizemethylene blue

