Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(30 September 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces, in cooperation with aviation and artillery, have successfully repelled seven attacks by AFU units close to Kleshcheevka, Maryinka, Vodyanoye, and Khimik (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️In addition, enemy manpower and military hardware concentration have been eliminated near Bogdanovka and Kurdyumovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 430 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, four armoured fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles.

▫️During counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system, one Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery system, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian grouping of troops, aviation and artillery have inflicted a fire defeat on enemy near Verbovoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️The enemy losses were over 30 Ukrainian servicemen, two armoured fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles.

▫️In addition, in the course of counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-manufactured M119 towed howitzer, one UK-manufactured FH70 artillery system, as well as two D-30 and one Msta-B howitzers.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces, in the course of active operations, supported by aviation and artillery, have inflicted a fire defeat on the enemy close to Stepovaya Novosyolovka (Kharkov region).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen and two motor vehicles.

▫️In addition, one U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system, one Msta-B gun, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of coordinated actions by units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, Army Aviation and artillery, two attacks by assault groups of 21st and 67th mechanised brigades of the AFU have been repelled iclose to Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), and enemy manpower and hardware have been defeated near Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic) and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces, in cooperation with Army Aviation and artillery, have inflicted a fire defeat on AFU assault detachments close to Nikolskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and repelled two attacks by 127th and 128th Territorial Defence Brigades near Rovnopol (Donetsk People's Republic) and Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️The enemy losses were over 120 Ukrainian servicemen, two pickup trucks, one U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system, and one Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery system.

▫️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 40 Ukrainian servicemen, as well as three motor vehicles.

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised manpower and military hardware in 102 areas.

▫️In addition, three ammunition depots of 124th and 126th Territorial Defence Brigades and the 81st Airmobile Brigade of the AFU have been destroyed close to Kiselyovka, Shlyakhovoye (Kherson region) and Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️Air defence facilities have intercepted nine Uragan MLRS projectiles and one U.S.-manufactured HIMARS MLRS projectile.

▫️In addition, 25 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down close to Belogorovka, Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Kamenka, Zaitsevo, Vasilyovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Tokmak, Pologi (Zaporozhye region) Peschanovka, Krynki (Kherson region), and Liman Pervy (Kharkov region).

📊In total, 482 airplanes, 250 helicopters, 7,277 unmanned aerial vehicles, 438 air defence missile systems, 12,218 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,157 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,598 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 13,605 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.