Car went wacky!
I was going for an oil change on July 28 and this happened... All the lights went wacky when I started the car. I took a chance and drove it 15 miles to the dealership repair. After a month in repairs, turned out a freaking rodent had eaten through wires, wire harness and other components, the cost was over $4K of which my insurance paid all but the $1K deductible which we paid out of pocket. Insurance also paid for the rental car all but $28 we paid out of pocket. Credit to Statefarm and Subaru for making a stressful time tolerable. Praise God.

