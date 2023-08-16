Asthma & Allergy Relief with Low Dose Immunotherapy (LDI), with Guest Jim Kaye

Do you suffer from allergies or asthma? If so, you are going to love this message! Meet Jim Kaye, a friend, guest, and ambassador of Hotze HWC for the past 22 years! In 2001, Jim heard Dr. Hotze on a local talk radio station discussing a revolutionary allergy and asthma treatment. This was the spark Jim needed to make the call for help.

Jim had been suffering with very severe allergies, asthma, and anaphylaxis since 1964, and as a result suffered a cardiac arrest in 1991. His allergies were so severe that a “normal” life seemed impossible. His treatment at the Hotze Health & Wellness Center started off with allergy drops, then switched to LDA (low dose allergy immunotherapy) injections when they became available in 2011 and eventually moved over to LDI (low dose immunotherapy). What once seemed like a pipe dream, Jim is now the proud owner of 3 cats and 2 dogs!

Join Dr. Hotze and his special guest, Jim Kaye, as they discuss how allergy and LDI treatments have changed his life and what you can do to rid yourself of the allergy nuisance!

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/.

To receive a FREE copy of one of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling books, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” “Do A 180,” or “Hypothyroidism, Health, & Happiness” call us at 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!