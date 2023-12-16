Create New Account
Douglas McGregor: Iran sent an ultimatum to the US after the Houthi attack Navy warship in Red Sea
Published 17 hours ago

Douglas Macgregor explains to George Galloway why the U.S. has few friends today in the Middle East. Israel has “grossly underestimated” the impact of its actions and as a result Washington and its few remaining allies are in for a “long ugly war”.


Mirrored - JVC GAMING PRO

Keywords
israelmiddle eastusadouglas macgregorgeorge galloway

