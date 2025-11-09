💃 What We Gonna Do?

This upbeat funk/dance-pop track kicks off with a punchy slap bass riff and tight, syncopated drums, Bright synth stabs and playful guitar licks layer in, supporting catchy vocal hooks and claps, The chorus amplifies with bold brass synths, rising pads, and a groove-heavy dance break outro





(Verse 1) Clock hits nine, I’m pouring coffee black and bold Tryna look professional, keepin' it cool and cold Then the door swings open wide, you walk across the floor Suddenly my project plan just doesn't matter anymore I’m checking the memo, staring straight at the screen But my peripheral vision is totally obsessive and mean Yeah, the spreadsheets can wait, and the emails are old news I got this tiny little feeling I just can’t lose (Pre-Chorus) I take a breath, straighten my tie, try to play it off (Oh-oh-oh) But every time our eyes connect, I wanna take it off (Oh-oh-oh) This electric little charge is buzzing under my skin Gotta leave this cubicle and figure out where to begin (Chorus) Tell me what we’re gonna do (Do, do, do, do) When the boss goes home and the ceiling lights get low Tell me what we’re gonna do (Do, do, do, do) When the beat drops hard and the feeling starts to flow Yeah, it’s a secret office shuffle, a late-night groove We got this chemistry, baby, we just gotta prove Tell me what we’re gonna do (Do, do, do, do) Gonna turn this crush into a dance-floor move! (Verse 2) You ask about the printer ink, I trip over my chair I swear I’m normally eloquent, but you’re just not fair The way you lean in close to talk about Q3 growth Makes me wanna ditch the meeting and break every single oath It’s the fluorescent lighting, or maybe the air con’s too high But I’m getting flustered, darling, every time you walk by This professional distance is killing me slow, you see 'Cause all I wanna do is dance with you next to me (Pre-Chorus) I take a sip, adjust my mic, try to play it off (Oh-oh-oh) But every time our eyes connect, I wanna take it off (Oh-oh-oh) This electric little charge is buzzing under my skin Gotta leave this cubicle and figure out where to begin (Chorus) Tell me what we’re gonna do (Do, do, do, do) When the boss goes home and the ceiling lights get low Tell me what we’re gonna do (Do, do, do, do) When the beat drops hard and the feeling starts to flow Yeah, it’s a secret office shuffle, a late-night groove We got this chemistry, baby, we just gotta prove Tell me what we’re gonna do (Do, do, do, do) Gonna turn this crush into a dance-floor move! (Bridge) (Music drops down to just bass and a crisp hi-hat, slightly breathy vocal) No more hiding behind reports, no more coffee breaks I know you feel the rhythm, baby, for goodness sakes Forget the deadlines, forget the memos, forget the files Just look me in the eye and give me one of those smiles! (Instrumental Break) (Bass solo, 8 bars of pure funk groove, followed by bright synth chords and a filter sweep building tension) (Chorus) Tell me what we’re gonna do (Do, do, do, do) When the boss goes home and the ceiling lights get low Tell me what we’re gonna do (Do, do, do, do) When the beat drops hard and the feeling starts to flow Yeah, it’s a secret office shuffle, a late-night groove We got this chemistry, baby, we just gotta prove Tell me what we’re gonna do (Do, do, do, do) Gonna turn this crush into a dance-floor move! (Outro) What we’re gonna do... (Hit it!) (Music hits a final, sustained synth chord that fades out quickly with a final funky drum fill) Yeah!