Dr. Bhakdi: Mass covid19 vaccination is leading to mass murder

Dr Bhakdi, Dr Burkhardt-The authors did an autopsy in 15 patients who died (from 7 days to 6 months) after receiving the COVID vaccine. These were all cases where the coroner ruled as NOT being caused by the vaccine.They discovered that in 14 of the 15 patients there was widespread evidence of the body attacking itself, something that is never seen before. The heart was attacked in all 14 cases.A number of salient aspects dominated in all affected tissues of all cases:inflammatory events in small blood vessels (endotheliitis), characterized by an abundance of T-lymphocytes and sequestered, dead endothelial cells within the vessel lumen;the extensive perivascular accumulation of T-lymphocytes;a massive lymphocytic infiltration of surrounding non-lymphatic organs or tissue with T-lymphocytes.Dr. Bhakdi-Dr. Bhakdi has spent his life practicing, teaching and researching medical microbiology and infectious diseases.Dr. Arne Burkhardt is a pathologist who has taught at the Universities of Hamburg, Berne and Tübingen