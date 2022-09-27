Ukraine Update September 27, 2022

*Referendum and SITREP in Novorossiya and Donbass.

+Nazi shooter- on-site footage from Russian School Shooting where gunman, wearing Nazi symbol killed at least 13.





⚡️Massive fire attack launched at the bases of 14th Mechanized and 95th Airborne Assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Senkovo and Chervony Oskol (Kharkov region) have resulted in causing casualties of over 120 enemy servicemen and 15 units of military equipment.

💥 High-precision attacks launched by Russian Aerospace Forces at the provisional bases of the 'Foreign Legion' and units from nationalist groups near Svyatogorsk (Donetsk People's Republic) have resulted in the elimination of up to 100 militants.

💥 Missile attack launched at a forward command post of 10th Mountain Assault Brigade of the AFU near Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic) during the brigade commanders' conference has resulted in the elimination of up to 25 Ukrainian servicemen and wounding of over 40.

◽️ 8 units of special military equipment have been neutralized.

💥 High-precision attack at a provisional base of 406th Artillery Brigade of the AFU near Ochakov (Nikolayev region) has resulted in the elimination of up to 50 militants, 10 units of military equipment and over 2,000 artillery projectiles.

💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralized 5 AFU command posts near Kupyansk (Kharkov region), Shchurovo, Kirovo (Donetsk People's Republic), Kamyshevakha (Zaporozhye region) and Vysokopolye (Kherson region), as well as of 56 artillery units, 163 manpower and military equipment concentration areas.

◽️ 3 AFU missile, artillery armament and munitions depots near Zaporozhye, Nikolayev and Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic) have been destroyed.

💥 Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 Su-24 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Selidovo (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Russian air defense facilities have shot down 13 unmanned aerial vehicles near Bobrovy Kut, Zalyony Gai, Ukrainka, Sadok, Novaya Kakhovka, Maksima Gorkogo (Kherson region), Molochansk (Zaporozhye region), Selidovo and Kirillovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 19 projectiles launched by HIMARS and Olkha multiple rocket-launching systems have been destroyed in air near Antonovka bridge (Kherson region), as well as near Svatovo (Lugansk People's Republic) and Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region).

- Russian Military of Defense