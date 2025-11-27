10 Important Prophecies Dumitru Duduman 11/27/2025

Today Pastor Stan brings us warnings as well as good news from Dumitru Duduman. We hope this encourage you to draw closer to the Lord and to hear the warnings sent by this incredible Prophet, Dumitru Duduman.





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To purchase all of Stan's Books visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/





For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support





Do Donate to our Missions Trips please visit:

https://donorbox.org/the-prophecy-club-missions