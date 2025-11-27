10 Important Prophecies Dumitru Duduman 11/27/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan brings us warnings as well as good news from Dumitru Duduman. We hope this encourage you to draw closer to the Lord and to hear the warnings sent by this incredible Prophet, Dumitru Duduman.
Visit us online at:
To purchase all of Stan's Books visit:
https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Do Donate to our Missions Trips please visit:
00:00Intro
04:24How I met Dumitru
05:58Clouds in the Sky
10:59The Lawless One
16:27Fight the Good Fight
20:32Man Holding the Moon
24:27The Three Scrolls