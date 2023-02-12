Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Panama Hosted the Deep Sea Diving Training of the Nord Stream Terrorist Attack
37 views
channel image
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
Published 14 hours ago |
Donate

Panama Hosted the Deep Sea Diving Training of the Nord Stream Terrorist Attack


A bombshell report by journalist Seymour Hersh that claims the US was behind the September 2022 attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines has shaken the media landscape. We hear from legal and media analyst Lionel, who questions why the Western media has largely stayed silent on the investigation.


MEDIA AND LEGAL ANALYST LIONEL TAKES ON BOMBSHELL NORD STREAM REPORT

https://www.bitchute.com/video/PjDaeVRrkfzb/


if mankind were smarter, he wouldn’t need to be govern

Keywords
panamateroristtrainednordstream

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket