Panama Hosted the Deep Sea Diving Training of the Nord Stream Terrorist Attack
A bombshell report by journalist Seymour Hersh that claims the US was behind the September 2022 attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines has shaken the media landscape. We hear from legal and media analyst Lionel, who questions why the Western media has largely stayed silent on the investigation.
MEDIA AND LEGAL ANALYST LIONEL TAKES ON BOMBSHELL NORD STREAM REPORT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PjDaeVRrkfzb/
if mankind were smarter, he wouldn’t need to be govern
