Merciless Pharma-War against Humanity ... Commentary by Ivo Sasek

Prof. Dr. Stefan Homburg has examined the Robert-Koch-Institute (German equivalent to CDC) files that have been released through legal efforts. His sensational analysis reveals the extent of how criminal the actions of top politicians, the pharmaceutical industry, the Robert-Koch-Institute (RKI) and other players really were during Covid. In two steps with highly explosive facts, Kla.TV founder Ivo Sasek reveals what truly happened during Covid and what we will face if we don’t put those responsible behind bars. Do not miss to share this program today!