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News Report 6: Millions in Tests while DARPA/White House Plans Point to Endless Pandemics and Hybridizing Humans
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180 views • January 24, 2022
News report, analysis, and commentary on multiple DOD testing contracts with Defense contractors now set up to work with Health and Human Services to produce antigen tests for COVID detection well into 2025, DARPA and White House plans to extend the pandemic-preparedness agenda with mRNA vaccines for multiple viruses, while reshaping life as we know it into a constant round of tests, contact tracing, fear of breathing, social distancing forever and vaccines forever--while nanotechnology in masks, swabs, and vaccines point to the transhumanist hybridizing agenda ongoing and intended to continue: moves to destroy humanity which every human being will have to stand up to reject.
Most importantly, children are being tortured with the nasal swab tests, masks, open windows at school, and vaccines; parents will need to stand up for their children and speak up to halt this child abuse and torture.
Most importantly, children are being tortured with the nasal swab tests, masks, open windows at school, and vaccines; parents will need to stand up for their children and speak up to halt this child abuse and torture.
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