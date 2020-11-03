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Was Attorney Abe Dabela Murdered Because He Questioned Sandy Hook?
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46 views • November 03, 2020
As a service to protect & share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Rebecca Carnes, Newtown Rooster
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find & support their work here:
https://r44rebecca.wixsite.com/mysite-1
Original title: Did Redding Police Conspire to Murder Abe Dabela Because He Questioned Sandy Hook?
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find & support their work here:
https://r44rebecca.wixsite.com/mysite-1
Original title: Did Redding Police Conspire to Murder Abe Dabela Because He Questioned Sandy Hook?
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