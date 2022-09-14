Create New Account
How Glenn's European vacation led to a MASSIVE revelation
Published 2 months ago
Glenn Beck


Sep 12, 2022 Glenn explains how his recent vacation to Europe led him to uncover a MASSIVE revelation about what America — and the world — is facing. ‘There it was, standing and staring the world in the face and I couldn’t believe I hadn’t seen it before,’ he says. This discovery will teach us who the greatest internal threat is, no matter what country you’re living in, Glenn teases. Plus, he describes how conversations with local Europeans made him realize that Americans are NOT ALONE in feeling like our country’s stability, justice, and principles are dangerously at risk


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rDuq_dv3CG8



current events, vacation, world, justice, europe, revelation, glenn beck, principles, risks, stability, america, internal threat, missing piece

