NYC to place Illegal Immigrants in Luxury Hotels | Bernie Kerik weighs in

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Fmr. NYC police commissioner weighs in on plans to shelter illegal immigrants in luxury hotels.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams office confirms the city will begin converting famed luxury hotels into shelters for migrants. One America's Caitlin Sinclair has more.