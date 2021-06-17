2021 JUN 15 FIRE FAUCI ACT (HR 2316) and bring salary down to zero Introduced in Congress.ia

H.R.2316 - Fire Fauci Act

To reduce the salary of the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, to provide for an audit of the correspondence, financial statements, and policy memoranda within the Office of the Director during the COVID–19 outbreak, and for other purposes.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is the sponsor of the bill. She said Tuesday she was proud to sponsor the "Fire Fauci Act," explaining Americans "deserve answers" to government shutdowns during 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Greene said the act, if passed, will "bring Fauci's salary to zero" and requires the U.S. Senate to confirm a replacement for his position.

"Dr. Fauci was not elected by the American people, he was not chosen to guide our economy, he was not chosen to rule over parents and their children's education, but yet Dr. Fauci very much controlled our lives over the past year," Greene said.

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