© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2021 JUN 15 FIRE FAUCI ACT (HR 2316) and bring salary down to zero Introduced in Congress.ia
Follow
1
Share
Report
40 views • June 17, 2021
2021 JUN 15 FIRE FAUCI ACT (HR 2316) and bring salary down to zero Introduced in Congress.ia
H.R.2316 - Fire Fauci Act
To reduce the salary of the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, to provide for an audit of the correspondence, financial statements, and policy memoranda within the Office of the Director during the COVID–19 outbreak, and for other purposes.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is the sponsor of the bill. She said Tuesday she was proud to sponsor the "Fire Fauci Act," explaining Americans "deserve answers" to government shutdowns during 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Greene said the act, if passed, will "bring Fauci's salary to zero" and requires the U.S. Senate to confirm a replacement for his position.
"Dr. Fauci was not elected by the American people, he was not chosen to guide our economy, he was not chosen to rule over parents and their children's education, but yet Dr. Fauci very much controlled our lives over the past year," Greene said.
HASHTAGS: #4cminewswire, #MarjorieGreeene, #FireFauciAct, #AnthonyFauci, #NIAID, #Liar, #Lies, #WuhanInstituteVirology, #WIV, #HR2316, #COVID19, #4CMiTV, #4CM2021JUN15
TAGS: 4cminewswire, Marjorie Greeene, Fire Fauci Act, Anthony Fauci, NIAID, Liar, Lies, Wuhan Institute of Virology, WIV, HR2316, COVID–19, 4CMiTV, #4CM2021JUN15
H.R.2316 - Fire Fauci Act
To reduce the salary of the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, to provide for an audit of the correspondence, financial statements, and policy memoranda within the Office of the Director during the COVID–19 outbreak, and for other purposes.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is the sponsor of the bill. She said Tuesday she was proud to sponsor the "Fire Fauci Act," explaining Americans "deserve answers" to government shutdowns during 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Greene said the act, if passed, will "bring Fauci's salary to zero" and requires the U.S. Senate to confirm a replacement for his position.
"Dr. Fauci was not elected by the American people, he was not chosen to guide our economy, he was not chosen to rule over parents and their children's education, but yet Dr. Fauci very much controlled our lives over the past year," Greene said.
HASHTAGS: #4cminewswire, #MarjorieGreeene, #FireFauciAct, #AnthonyFauci, #NIAID, #Liar, #Lies, #WuhanInstituteVirology, #WIV, #HR2316, #COVID19, #4CMiTV, #4CM2021JUN15
TAGS: 4cminewswire, Marjorie Greeene, Fire Fauci Act, Anthony Fauci, NIAID, Liar, Lies, Wuhan Institute of Virology, WIV, HR2316, COVID–19, 4CMiTV, #4CM2021JUN15
Keywords
gmoanti-whiteciacommunismchemtrailjesuitrothschildholohoaxagenda 219-11marxismbankers warscfrevent 201killer vaccinessatanic pharmazionist new world orderlgbtq agendafeminist movementevil education systempoisoning waterj p morgan familyevil rockefeller foundationisrael apartheidjewish domination of america and rest of the world
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.