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SURVIVAL GARDENING WITH DAVID THE GOOD - ICE AGE FARMER BROADCAST (PART ONE)
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189 views • February 08, 2022
ice.age.farmer



Mega interview with David the Good of the Survival Gardening channel! In this first part, we cover the priorities that help frame one's approach to a survival garden. And while many people get caught up in different techniques and dogma, we stress the importance of just getting started, focusing on yield, and experimenting to see what works best where you are. Part two coming soon!

Find David at thesurvivalgardener.com and on youtube: @The Survival Gardening Channel with David The Good

FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2022/01/26/survival-gardening-with-david-the-good-ice-age-farmer-broadcast-part-one/

GET OFF YOUTUBE NOW! On TELEGRAM: https://t.me/iceagefarmer
SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
On Odysee: https://odysee.com/@iceagefarmer

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
https://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
https://paypal.me/iceagefarmer
- other methods: https://iceagefarmer.com/support

Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded

The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share:
http://thevictoryseed.org

__

⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/History
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Strategic_Relocation:_Maps

⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail

*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***

STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
https://iceagefarmer.com/prep

FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright

BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
https://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf

EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
https://Sol-ark.com

BEST CBD:
https://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018

⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer

⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep

___

LINKS:

David's books:

Grow or Die - Survival Gardening: https://amzn.to/3rMe8jm
Grocery Row Gardening: https://amzn.to/3u0Qcvc
Push the Zone (Ice Age Farming!): https://amzn.to/3ADBVpB
Keywords
foodvegetablesherbsanimalsfruitgrowingice age farmersurvival gardendavid the good
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