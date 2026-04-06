"Over these 37 days, everyone has seen that America's only concern is the preservation of the Zionist regime - Iranian FM spokesman Esmail Baghaei

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei:

"America does not belong to this region. Over these 37 days, everyone has seen that America's only concern is the preservation of the Zionist regime."

Under UN Resolution 3314, Iran considers the actions of Gulf states that allowed US and Israeli forces to use their facilities to attack Iran a legal act of aggression. Despite this, Iran has not declared them enemies, and says regional security can only come through cooperation among regional countries, not America.

More of what he said, from another video that followed:

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei:

"Negotiation is in no way compatible with ultimatums, with threats to commit war crimes. Iran has a very bitter experience of negotiating with America — we did not come by these experiences easily, to simply ignore them."

More from another video clip of him:

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei dismantles the US justifications for the war, calling them contradictory and driven by "personal, group, and clique-based interests" rather than strategy.

"The only beneficiary of this war is the Zionist regime — which fundamentally cannot survive without war. This is what it has defined for itself."

Adding: (from a too short video)

Civilians in northern Iraq have reportedly found the remains of a U.S.-made PAC-3 interceptor missile, likely fired from a Patriot air defense system and falling back into populated areas.

Adding:

Sharif University of Technology, Iran’s MIT, was bombed by the Epstein Coalition. As one of the leading schools of technology and engineering in the world, I was honored to give a lecture to the students on February 9th about the ideal of resistance. It was very well received. The student who organized the lecture messaged me today and said:

“My heart is shattered, brother. Last night, my home — the place that shaped me, the university I love like family — was struck. Sharif University’s data center, the very brain and heartbeat of its technology, was wiped out. It feels like watching a part of my own identity burn.”

I felt the pain of my brother. I responded,

“We will defeat them brother.”

His response,

“I believe, we will, we will.”

This is what resistance means. ✊🏽

From:

Follow me Christopher Helali, (christopherhelali) on YouTube (https://youtube.com/@christopherhelaliofficial), X, (https://x.com/chrishelali?s=21) Instagram, (https://www.instagram.com/chrishelali?igsh=dGQxMGMwZTg1MWJ1&utm_source=qr) and TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@chrishelali?_r=1&_t=ZP-91aRtoi5Q0U)





@DD Geopolitics