Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
March 20, 2024
Today Pastor Stan shares a dream from Byron Searle and Pastor Dana Coverstone. The most important thing to always remember, is that we have to keep as close to Jesus as we possibly can!
00:00 - Intro
01:17 - Great Devastation
05:24 - The Specialist
15:36 - Joseph’s Kitchen
18:00 - Prophecy Club Gold
18:37 - EMP Shield
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4kcgat-some-of-you-here-in-this-country-will-meet-me-soon-on-the-other-side-032020.html
