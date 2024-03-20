Create New Account
Some of you here in this Country will Meet me Soon on the Other Side
High Hopes
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


March 20, 2024


Today Pastor Stan shares a dream from Byron Searle and Pastor Dana Coverstone. The most important thing to always remember, is that we have to keep as close to Jesus as we possibly can!


00:00 - Intro

01:17 - Great Devastation

05:24 - The Specialist

15:36 - Joseph’s Kitchen

18:00 - Prophecy Club Gold

18:37 - EMP Shield


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4kcgat-some-of-you-here-in-this-country-will-meet-me-soon-on-the-other-side-032020.html

Keywords
americaprophecydreamprophecy clubbyron searledana coverstonestan johnsonother sidegreat devastationthe specialist

