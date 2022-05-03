【Ukraine Rescue】04/29/2022 Dutch Volunteer Supports the NFSC’s Cause To Take Down the CCP

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/29/2022 A Dutch volunteer is very happy to see that people from the New Federal State of China appear in the Ukraine rescue camp, which shows that not all Chinese support the Communist Party and this war. The CCP’s global expansion threatens the free world. Western politicians are eroded by the CCP using money, selling their countries’ freedom and sovereignty, and making their countries vulnerable.