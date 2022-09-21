Indian PM Modi Calls on Russia To Take Initiative To End Ukraine Crisis

https://gnews.org/post/p1nsd5f6a
09/17/2022 NDTV: India Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that now was “not a time for war” on the sidelines of the SCO summit. He called on Russia to take initiative to end the Ukraine crisis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.