Indian PM Modi Calls on Russia To Take Initiative To End Ukraine Crisis

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https://gnews.org/post/p1nsd5f6a
09/17/2022 NDTV: India Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that now was “not a time for war” on the sidelines of the SCO summit. He called on Russia to take initiative to end the Ukraine crisis