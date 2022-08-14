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Memories of Life in the Spirit World Before Birth: "The Veil of Forgetfulness". Part 2
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
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162 views • August 14, 2022

Video sources: INSANIRE CONSTANTINE "PRE-BIRTH EXPERIENCE (PART TWO)"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mMt4FFVaoiQ

Deus Vult "Pre Birth Experience" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zrvw5_pLYP4

Wisdom Soup "An astounding story of life between lives"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7VIhN6M81T4


JOB 33 https://a.co/d/gw0WbqT


Archons declared this planet to be their property and all beings living on it their hostages and slaves. They have declared this planet to be a quarantine and every space vehicle entering or exiting this planet needed a special permit from the Archons. This is the reason for “non-interference” we hear so much about. The human race was being held hostage by the Archons for all those millennia, and after being held in a closed loop system of reincarnating to the same place over and over again, amnesia and lethargy crept in. The Archons have been sustaining their control with a special technology that is called The Veil. It is an electromagnetic frequency fence on the lower astral and especially on the etheric plane, extending maximally 8.6 miles upwards and downwards from the surface ground level of our planet, that to a great extent prevents the Light from coming into the quarantine Earth. The Veil is being operated by the non-physical Archons. This technology could be best described as etheric HAARP. This technology distorts the time / space structure on quantum level and thus creates big difficulties for UFO propulsion systems of the positive ET forces.


"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b

Keywords
deathaliensufoafterlifebuddhismarchonsgnosissoul traplooshhinduismmokshareincarnation trapsamsara
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