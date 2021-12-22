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The First Happenings of 2022 (James White 4/4)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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143 views • December 22, 2021
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)

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James White from Montana Gazette Radio and David DuByne from ADAPT 2030 look at electromagnetic distortions on Earth and in the human mind across the planet affecting our action moving thorough the Grand Solar Minimum. Cloud cells, jet streams and reduced agricultural yield, is this the reason for hurried changes we are seeing in society?

James White Montana Gazette Radio .com




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cryptocurrencyfoodagricultureeconomygrand solar minimumdavid dubyneglobal coolingmini ice agemini ice age conversations podcastjames whiteadapt 2030cbdccentral bank digital currencieschange of an agesunspot cycleeconomic cycles2022 food prices2022 forecastwhy is my food price going upfertlizer pricesglobal crop yieldswhy is everything speeding up
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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