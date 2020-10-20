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SEAL TEAM 6_ BETRAYAL, TREASON & MURDER.
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145 views • October 20, 2020
Full interview: Benghazi Bombshell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_QjJQjwp9Qg&;feature=emb_logo
Joe Biden is having the worst week of the worst month of his nearly 50 year political career. And the very serious, criminal issues involving Joe and his son Hunter are just the tip of the iceberg.
Excellent recap:
https://www.toptradeguru.com/news/cia-whistleblower-obama-biden-sent-iran-152-billion-as-a-coverup-for-the-deaths-of-seal-team-6/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_QjJQjwp9Qg&;feature=emb_logo
Joe Biden is having the worst week of the worst month of his nearly 50 year political career. And the very serious, criminal issues involving Joe and his son Hunter are just the tip of the iceberg.
Excellent recap:
https://www.toptradeguru.com/news/cia-whistleblower-obama-biden-sent-iran-152-billion-as-a-coverup-for-the-deaths-of-seal-team-6/
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