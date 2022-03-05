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Chernobyl - What you didn't know - [George News, Anonymous Charity]
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270 views • March 05, 2022
Chernobyl - What you didn't know - [George News, Anonymous Charity]
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Chernobyl---What-you-didn%27t-know--George-News:8?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
https://george.news
| GEORGE NEWS, 02/26/2022, 8:45 PM ET #Chernobyl
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mNzOq3wOL60
*My Links**
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
=- DiSCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo -=
https://t-shirtsplus.shop?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p
"COVID-19" SHORT SLEEVE
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/covid-19-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p&;sca_source=COVID19Shirt
================
The Russian Woodpecker - Mass Mind Control Grid [The Duga-3 array outside Chernobyl]
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1343953896699072526?referrer=shane_st_pierre
The Russian Woodpecker - Mass Mind Control Grid [The Duga-3 array outside Chernobyl]
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2016/10/Mass-Mind-Control-Grid-and-the-Basis-of-False-Channeling-and-Contact-The-Russian-Woodpecker-Experiments-in-Global-Mind-Control-Psychotronics-Weather-Weapons-and-Tesla-Technology/
Mass Mind Control Grid and the Basis of False Channeling and Contact? — The Russian Woodpecker: Experiments in Global Mind Control? | Psychotronics, Weather Weapons and Tesla Technology
MONDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2016 BY JUSTIN DESCHAMPS LEAVE A COMMENT
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(Stillness in the Storm Editor) Several alleged whistleblowers and insiders have said that a control grid exists on the Earth that is capable of manipulating the minds of human beings. This claim is supported by declassified documents, anecdotal accounts, and technology and science advances already disclosed to the public, linked below
The degree of this control seems to vary depending on how much internal mastery one has over their consciousness. Some of these systems, as the below article details, were developed over the past 100 years and operate via electromagnetic signals, received directly into the central nervous system. They can be almost imperceptible in nature, or they can be used to send targeted messages to “prophets and channelers” who think they are receiving communications from spirits or extraterrestrials.
While it is unclear precisely how this control and transmission takes place, there seems to be enough evidence to conclude that almost everyone on Earth is being affected to some degree. Still, there do seem to be valid other than physical contacts taking place, which means non-contactees are beholden to discern carefully or else become an acolyte of a false prophet.
Thankfully the techniques of discerning an idea’s validity by using holistic logic and critical analysis are applicable in this arena, even though a message’s source might not be well understood.
Logic is a term describing one’s understanding (an argument) of how things (whether material or metaphysical) correspond with each other in reality—an attempted description of the truth. When one description of a relationship doesn’t match observed reality, the argument is said to be invalid. In this way, alleged truths or information can be assessed by analyzing them against reality itself, as the truth by definition is always harmonic. That is to say, a statement—if true—should be valid everywhere it applies, and in this way, one can easily discern if something is logical or not if they have the prerequisite research in hand. When an argument or statement of truth is logical it is generally thought to be in harmony with the truth. But of course, one’s capacity to use logic properly (the skills of discernment) is dependent on their vigilance to seek the truth wholeheartedly.
Sharing my personal observations in regards to the mind-control grid, I have experienced strange thoughts and impulses flood my mind during certain times in my life. Sometimes these can feel like uneasiness or boredom leading to escapist desires like drug addiction or passive entertainments, which may or may not take hold depending on how much I am inspired in any given moment.
I can usually discern if a thought is a product of my subconscious or not because there is some kind of trigger that can be recognized. If there is no trigger readily available, it is possible that the thought originated from elsewhere, which could be from the control grid. But conclusive judgments about where ideas come from remains elusive; therefore, I cannot claim to know precisely where information emerged from. And thus, anyone receiving data and insight via extrasensory means should not close-mindedly believe they are in contact with extraterrestrials or spiritual beings, because they can’t know with absolute certainty. Staying open-minded about what one does not know is always prudent.
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Chernobyl---What-you-didn%27t-know--George-News:8?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
https://george.news
| GEORGE NEWS, 02/26/2022, 8:45 PM ET #Chernobyl
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mNzOq3wOL60
*My Links**
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
=- DiSCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo -=
https://t-shirtsplus.shop?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p
"COVID-19" SHORT SLEEVE
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/covid-19-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p&;sca_source=COVID19Shirt
================
The Russian Woodpecker - Mass Mind Control Grid [The Duga-3 array outside Chernobyl]
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1343953896699072526?referrer=shane_st_pierre
The Russian Woodpecker - Mass Mind Control Grid [The Duga-3 array outside Chernobyl]
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2016/10/Mass-Mind-Control-Grid-and-the-Basis-of-False-Channeling-and-Contact-The-Russian-Woodpecker-Experiments-in-Global-Mind-Control-Psychotronics-Weather-Weapons-and-Tesla-Technology/
Mass Mind Control Grid and the Basis of False Channeling and Contact? — The Russian Woodpecker: Experiments in Global Mind Control? | Psychotronics, Weather Weapons and Tesla Technology
MONDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2016 BY JUSTIN DESCHAMPS LEAVE A COMMENT
Spread the love
(Stillness in the Storm Editor) Several alleged whistleblowers and insiders have said that a control grid exists on the Earth that is capable of manipulating the minds of human beings. This claim is supported by declassified documents, anecdotal accounts, and technology and science advances already disclosed to the public, linked below
The degree of this control seems to vary depending on how much internal mastery one has over their consciousness. Some of these systems, as the below article details, were developed over the past 100 years and operate via electromagnetic signals, received directly into the central nervous system. They can be almost imperceptible in nature, or they can be used to send targeted messages to “prophets and channelers” who think they are receiving communications from spirits or extraterrestrials.
While it is unclear precisely how this control and transmission takes place, there seems to be enough evidence to conclude that almost everyone on Earth is being affected to some degree. Still, there do seem to be valid other than physical contacts taking place, which means non-contactees are beholden to discern carefully or else become an acolyte of a false prophet.
Thankfully the techniques of discerning an idea’s validity by using holistic logic and critical analysis are applicable in this arena, even though a message’s source might not be well understood.
Logic is a term describing one’s understanding (an argument) of how things (whether material or metaphysical) correspond with each other in reality—an attempted description of the truth. When one description of a relationship doesn’t match observed reality, the argument is said to be invalid. In this way, alleged truths or information can be assessed by analyzing them against reality itself, as the truth by definition is always harmonic. That is to say, a statement—if true—should be valid everywhere it applies, and in this way, one can easily discern if something is logical or not if they have the prerequisite research in hand. When an argument or statement of truth is logical it is generally thought to be in harmony with the truth. But of course, one’s capacity to use logic properly (the skills of discernment) is dependent on their vigilance to seek the truth wholeheartedly.
Sharing my personal observations in regards to the mind-control grid, I have experienced strange thoughts and impulses flood my mind during certain times in my life. Sometimes these can feel like uneasiness or boredom leading to escapist desires like drug addiction or passive entertainments, which may or may not take hold depending on how much I am inspired in any given moment.
I can usually discern if a thought is a product of my subconscious or not because there is some kind of trigger that can be recognized. If there is no trigger readily available, it is possible that the thought originated from elsewhere, which could be from the control grid. But conclusive judgments about where ideas come from remains elusive; therefore, I cannot claim to know precisely where information emerged from. And thus, anyone receiving data and insight via extrasensory means should not close-mindedly believe they are in contact with extraterrestrials or spiritual beings, because they can’t know with absolute certainty. Staying open-minded about what one does not know is always prudent.
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